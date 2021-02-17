Four policemen, two others die during clashes in Yobe

No fewer than six persons including four mobile Police officers were reported to have died during face-off with Boko Haram members that invaded Bayamari community in Bursari Local Government, Yobe State.

The two persons, who were reported to have died during the clashes, were said to have slumped and died of suspected trauma as a result of a heavy gun battle between the security personnel and the attackers.

It was learnt that after the face-off, the gunmen proceeded to a boarding school located in the community and set it ablaze but none of the students was affected as many had fled during the clashes.

Confirming the casualties, Yobe Command spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, on Wednesday, said that the clashes were recorded yesterday in the state.

Abdulkarim, in an interview with newsmen, explained that the two civilians were not affected by gunshots but the sound that enveloped the community during the face-off could have resulted in the death.

Bayamari is 130 kilometers north of Damaturu the state capital which has not been under attack in the past four years despite the several attacks on its environs.