Four policemen, two gunmen die during clashes in India

At least four police personnel died after being shot during a clash between police and militants in India’s Jammu and Kashmir territory.

Two members of the militant group were also reported dead after the enforcement operative engaged in a fierce gun battle with the armed men in a forested part of the Kathua area, near India’s border with Pakistan.

It was learnt that the incident occurred when troops searched the area following intelligence from the resident, who had spotted the bandits in the vicinity weeks back.

According to an official, who disclosed this on Friday, the operation that led to the death of the officers was conducted to curb persistent violent crimes and killings in the region.

The official added that various arms and ammunition, including two grenades, a bulletproof jacket, empty shells, and some magazines of assault rifles, were also recovered from the scene.

“We have recovered bodies of three police men and have also spotted the body of another cop and two militants lying in the forest,” the official stated.

“I bow to the valorous martyrs of J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) Police, who laid down their lives for our motherland…Operation in progress,” he added.

Militants have for decades fought security forces in the region, known for its scenic lakes, lush meadows, and snow-topped mountains, resulting in the death of thousands of people, though violence has tapered off in recent years.