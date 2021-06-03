Four policemen, three civilians die during Osun bank attack

No fewer than four Police officers, three civilians were been reported to have been killed during an attack on banks and Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi-Osun, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the seven deceased including the police officers were shot dead in the state on Wednesday evening as unidentified armed robbers attacked the banks and a police facility.

The security operatives killed were ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, and two special constabularies, namely Oladeni Olalekan, and Oyedeji Muyideen while the three community members, said to be all-male were Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi, and one other whose identity is not yet known were also shot dead by the attackers.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, the state police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the perpetrators of the attack were 35 unidentified armed robbers, adding that they came in five vehicles to carry out the operations.

The PPRO added that the armed robbers came with several explosive devices and several guns firing in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police.

“It is unfortunate that ASP Osho Oluranti, Inspector Lekan Olalere, Two (2) Special Constabularies; namely Oladeni Olalekan, and Oyedeji Muyideen were shot dead in the process,” she said.

“On sighting the overwhelming policemen comprising: Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits, who swiftly engaged them in a fierce gun duel, the robbers began to flee.

“While escaping, they shot sporadically, and regrettably three civilians were shot namely: Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi, and one other, (whose identity is not yet known), all-male.

“They did not succeed in robbing any of the banks. The assailants fled to the bush with gunshot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with.”

Opalola further stated that “all the corpses have been deposited at Oluyoro Catholic Hospital morgue, Apomu.”

She added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

