Four planes to start airlifting Nigerians out of Ukraine

Beginning from Wednesday, four airplanes arranged by the Federal Government to airlift Nigerians stranded in Ukraine, would start moving people out of the country either back to Nigeria or a safe place.

The move, according to the apex government, was to cater for the removal of Nigerians scattered in countries bordering Ukraine after their rescue from the troubled zone.

Removal of Nigerians was said to have been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari who directed that the stranded Nigerians be evacuated urgently to avoid any hitches, particularly recording casualties.

Part of the airlines listed by the government on Monday, to carry out the evacuation exercise was said to Air Peace and they were expected to leave the country on Wednesday.

Confirming the plans, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, during an interview on a popular television program monitored by our correspondent, said that the government was passionate about the protection of its citizens.

Onyeama added that the evacuation would not be done simultaneously considering that some locations have more evacuees than the other and that the laws governing non-passport visitors vary from one country to the other.

“Also, we cannot force anyone, rather we can only appeal because someone may not want to return. So may prefer to leave the location to another country. So all these will be factored into it”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

