Four persons die in multiple Ogun accidents

Two separate accidents that occurred amid Easter celebration in Ogun State has claimed the lives of no fewer than four persons who were traveling along the roads in the state.

The accidents that led to the four casualties occurred along the Oru/Ijebu-Igbo Road and Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway in Ogun State.

A breakdown of the casualties figure showed that three persons died after the auto crash in Oru/Ijebu-Igbo while one person was pronounced dead during the Sagamu-Ikorodu accident.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the auto crashes on Saturday, narrated that the first accident along the Oru/Ijebu-Igbo Road occurred at about 7 a.m. at the Odorasanyin area near the VIO office in Ijebu-Igbo.

According to the TRACE spokesperson, a Dangote truck had driven in the wrong direction and collided with another truck loaded with cow skin.

The impact of the collision led to the trucks catching fire and three of the four occupants being burnt to death.

He said, “A fatal accident happened at Odorasanyin near the VIO Office, Ijebu-Igbo, at about 0645hrs.

“On eyewitness account, the RTA was caused due to reckless driving on the part of a Dangote truck, leaving his lane to face the containerised truck, which led to a head-to-head collision, and the vehicles later caught fire.

“Four people were involved, nobody was injured, and three people died.”

Akinbiyi, in another update, noted that an accident at Gbara village along the Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway left one person dead.

He added that the accident involved a motorcycle that crashed and somersaulted due to excessive speed.

“According to the eyewitness, it was due to the excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the rider that caused the motorbike to somersault.

“Two male adults were involved, one male adult died while the other was injured.

“Before our arrival, FRSC officers had rescued the wounded accident victim to GASOCHRIS Hospital in Ita-Sanni while the presumed dead had been deposited at Fakoya Hospital Morgue in Sagamu,” Akinbiyi concluded.