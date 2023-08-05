Four passengers escape death during auto crash in Lagos

No fewer than four persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash that occurred around Adeniyi Adele axis in Lagos Island Local Government.

Among the four victims of the accident that occurred after the Toyota Sienna vehicle with number plate MUS 706 EQ experienced brake failure on the road.

The victims were rescued by Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials led by Zebra’ (Zone 1 Sura), Oladunni Ademola.

Ademola disclosed further that preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was on a top speed and could no longer control the vehicle after noticing the brake failure.

According to Zebra Ademola

“Immediately after the accident happened, our Officials with support from Police Officers from Adeniji Adele Police Command quickly intervened and rescued these 4 victims.

The four rescued accident victims including two females were immediately rushed to General Hospital in Lagos Island for medical attention.

The General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, however enjoined motoring public to be extra careful and always check that their vehicles are always in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

