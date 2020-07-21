Four passengers die, two injure after car plunges into Ogun river

No fewer than four persons have died and two others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a car plunged into a river in Ogun State.

The accident that claimed the commuters’ lives, according to residents, occurred at the Ososa Bridge along the Ijebu Ode-Benin expressway on Tuesday.

As gathered, the ill-fated vehicle was coming from Ijebu-Ode axis inbound Sagamu in Ogun state when the car which was on speed and suddenly lost control and plunged into the river.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident, stated that the driver traveled too quickly and exceeded the approved speed limit.

“In all, six occupants were in the vehicle including the driver, a female and five men which is against the COVID 19-guidelines and protocols,” he added.

Akinbiyi, however, disclosed that the injured passengers were at Ijebu-Ode general hospital where they were already undergoing medical attention while the corpses deposited at the morgue.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Akinbiyi urged drivers to adhere strictly to road safety measures in the state.