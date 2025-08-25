Four passengers die in Delta auto crash

No fewer than four passengers have been reported dead, while three others sustained varying degrees of injury in a road accident on the Second Niger Bridge in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The fatal collision which claimed the lives of the passengers involved a Bua Cement truck and two other vehicles along the Second Niger Bridge.

The accident occurred when the BUA Cement truck, reportedly speeding while attempting to navigate the bridge, lost control and overturned.

According to an eyewitness, the truck crushed two other vehicles, killing several people on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to St. Rebecca’s Hospital along Nnebisi Road.

Reacting to the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Delta State Command, Frederick Ogidan, blamed the truck driver for being overly speedy.

“Four persons were confirmed dead at the scene. The vehicle involved was a BUA cement truck, not a Dangote truck as some initially speculated.

“The victims were trapped in the vehicles due to the impact, and our tow truck had to be deployed for rescue operations,” Ogidan stated.

He expressed concern that such a fatal accident could occur on what he described as a well-maintained road, stressing the grave risks associated with reckless driving.

He noted that the three injured victims are receiving treatment at St. Rebecca’s Hospital along Nnebisi Road, Asaba.

Authority have urged motorists to observe speed limits and drive responsibly, particularly on major routes such as the Second Niger Bridge, to prevent future tragedies.