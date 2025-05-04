Four passengers die in Cross River auto crash

A tragic auto crash has claimed the lives of four passengers and left nine others injured in the Ikwette community, located near the base of the Obudu Ranch Resort hill, in Cross River State.

The victims were seminarians from the Enugu Catholic Diocese, returning from a guided tour of the popular Obudu Ranch Resort when the bus transporting them reportedly suffered brake failure, leading to the fatal crash.

The vehicle, which was carrying thirteen individuals including a Reverend Father who led the tour, lost control as it descended the steep terrain just outside the resort’s premises, resulting in the deadly accident.

Emergency responders, including personnel from the Nigerian Army stationed at the Ranch, arrived swiftly at the scene to provide aid and transport the injured to nearby medical facilities. Efforts are ongoing to contact and support the families of all victims.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nsa Gill, expressed the government’s deep sorrow over the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

Gill confirmed that the state government is in contact with the Enugu Catholic Diocese and has pledged to provide every necessary form of assistance to the affected families.

While investigations are still underway, preliminary assessments indicate brake failure as a likely cause of the accident.

In response to the incident, the government has announced an immediate review of all safety protocols at the Obudu Ranch Resort. Visitors are being strongly advised to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to observe all travel and safety guidelines during their stay and while exiting the resort.

“We remain committed to the safety of all guests at the Ranch and beyond,” the statement read.

As the community mourns this devastating loss, authorities have requested that the public respect the privacy of the victims’ families.