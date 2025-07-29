Four passengers die, five others missing after Jigawa boat mishap 

Four passengers have been confirmed dead and five others remain unaccounted for after a canoe conveying them to their destination capsized midway through a river in Jigawa State.

The victims, mostly young girls aged between 10 and 13, were among 17 passengers who had boarded the ill-fated boat before the tragic incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses disclosed that eight passengers were rescued from drowning after the boat capsized while navigating the river near Zangon Mage village.

According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the passengers were travelling from Digawa village in Jahun Local Government Area, when the accident happened around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

In a statement issued the same day, NSCDC spokesperson Badruddeen Tijjani revealed that 16 of the 17 passengers on board were female.

“Preliminary reports confirmed that out of the 17 passengers onboard, seven were rescued alive, four dead bodies have been recovered, while five persons remain missing as of the time of this release,” he said.

According to him, rescue operations are still ongoing, with the NSCDC working alongside local divers and community volunteers to locate the missing individuals.

While the cause of the accident remains unclear, investigations have commenced to determine what led to the canoe’s capsizing.

NSCDC State Commandant, Bala Bawa, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and affected communities.

He also praised the rapid response from rescue teams and assured the public that efforts would continue to recover the missing passengers.

“Measures are being put in place to enhance safety on our waterways and prevent future occurrences. Further updates are expected as investigations and recovery efforts progress, Bawa added.