The Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that no fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead during a lone accident along the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway,

FRSC said that the auto crash that claimed the lives of all occupants of the vehicle occurred at the Ijebu-Ode axis of the highway

The FRSC Public Education Officer in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, who confirmed the accident to journalists on Friday in Abeokuta, the state capital,

She said the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number, BDG 184 FY, adding that the driver of the car was travelling at high speed, lost control of the wheels, and crashed into a swamp.

The victims of the crash included three male and one female adults, who were recovered from the vehicle after it was removed from the bush.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control. The vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp. The corpses of the deceased were taken to the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode”, Okpe said.

Okpe stated that the sector commander, Anthony Uga has advised motorists to take long journeys to always have 15 minutes rest after four four-hour drive to avoid fatigue while driving and also go with the stipulated speed limit.