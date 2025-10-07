Four passengers die after boat capsizes in Greece

The Greek authorities have disclosed that no fewer than four persons, including a child, have died after a boat capsized on an island.

The inflatable boat, conveying 38 migrants was said to have run around the Island and then began to sink as strong winds whipped up waves of up to 1.5 meters, leaving two women, a man and an underage girl dead, and other 34 unidentified passengers needing intervention.

The police stated that identification of the victims are ongoing, most of the survivors being Africans who have been taken to a reception centre for health check up.

Following the incident in Lesbos Island on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said, ”The four bodies were discovered off the Gulf of Gera while 34 people were discovered on the coast nearby.”

The Greek government disclosed that necessary update would be disclosed upon completion of investigation.