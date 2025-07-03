25.3 C
Lagos
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Four passengers die, 38 missing after Indonesia boat capsize

By MONSURUDEEN OLOWOOPEJO and agency report

At least four bodies of passengers onboard of a tourist ferry have been recovered and 38 others declared missing after boat capsized in the Island of Bali, Indonesian.

Meanwhile, 25 passengers of the ill-fated ferry have been rescued by the Surabaya search and rescue officials who have been combing the water for survivals after the accident that occurred near the popular tourist island of Bali.

It was learnt that the ferry, before capsizing, was carrying 53 passengers and 12 crew, as well as 22 vehicles, to Gilimanuk Port in Bali, a 50-kilometer trip.

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescuers searching for victims after a ferry capsized in the waters off of the Bali strait in Ketapang, Indonesia, 03 July 2025. Indonesian rescuers were searching for at least 61 people missing after a ferry sank on its way to the resort island of Bali, a local search and rescue agency said. EPA/Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency.

Survivors narrated that the boat had issued a mayday call requesting urgent assistance because of an engine malfunction but the help didn’t come immediately.

The coordinator of the search and rescue post in Banyuwangi on Java island, Wahyu Setiabudi, on Thursday narrated that the ferry experienced difficulties minutes after embarking on the journey.

According to the official, it departed from East Java’s Ketapang Port shortly before 11 p.m. local time yesterday, and sent a distress signal about 20 minutes later.

Search and rescue workers were deployed to the area of the vessel’s last known location, but efforts were hindered by rough seas and inclement weather, Wahyu said.

