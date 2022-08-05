Four passengers die, 16 injure during accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway 

No fewer than four persons were reported to have been burnt beyond recognition and 16 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a fatal road accident that occurred on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway.

The accident was said to have been caused by excessive speed which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle conveying that passengers losing control and rammed the bus into the median strip and went up flames

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen on Friday.

Okpe noted that the accident that claimed lives of the four passengers was from a lone accident involving a Mazda bus with registration number APP 34XH.

She noted that the injured victims have been taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, where they were expected to get adequate treatment from medical experts at the facility.

According to her he fatal crash occurred at about 07: 50hrs on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Oniworo, after Foursquare Camp. Twenty persons were involved, four people burnt whole sister other were injured.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ogun State Command, Ahmed Umar, has, however, advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulation and avoid overspending on the highway.

He also condoled with the families of the deceased and pray that God should strengthen.