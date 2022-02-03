Four Pakistan soldiers, 15 rebels die during gun battle

No fewer than four Pakistan soldiers and 15 rebels have been confirmed dead during an insurgency in the Pakistani province of Balochistan where two military bases were attacked.

The attacks was said to have come hours before the Prime Minister, Imran Khan set off for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, where he will have meetings with President Xi Jinping and other leaders.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, the Minister of Interior, Sheikh Ahmad, through a video statement, said that the military personnel of the country fought back the rebels who had attacked them, assuring that the army had the situation under control.

“Our armed forces repulsed the big attacks. Four soldiers and 15 insurgents were killed while four or five insurgents were surrounded and the army would deal with them, he said.

Meanwhile, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLF) group was said to have claimed responsibility in a statement, saying its suicide bombers had detonated explosive-laden vehicles at the entrance of the bases killing more than 50 soldiers.

As gathered, Last week, the insurgents killed 10 soldiers in an attack on a post near the port of Gwadar on the Arabian Sea, the heaviest casualty toll for the army in the Balochistan insurgency in years. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting the government for decades for a separate state, saying the central government unfairly exploits Balochistan’s rich gas and mineral resources.

They usually attack gas projects, infrastructure and the security forces. They also attack Chinese projects, and occasionally kill Chinese workers despite Pakistani assurances that it is doing everything it can to protect the projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

