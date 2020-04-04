Four Nollywood actors to undertake self-isolation after distributing lockdown palliatives

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Four popular Nollywood actors may have to undergo self-isolation after visiting different parts of South West to handover food items to residents, to cushion the effect of ongoing lockdown imposed by Federal and State Governments to flatten coronavirus curve.

Under their Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), The Unique Charitable Foundation, which King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1), Fathia Balogun and Tayo Sobola were also members, the four actors visited some communities in Ibadan, Oyo State, Lagos, and Ogun states.

The four actors were: Femi Adebayo popularly called Jelili by his fans, Muyiwa Ademola, Olaniyi Afonja popularly called Sanyeri and Adekola Tijani also known as Kamilu kompo.

While on the exercise, the actors were allegedly mobbed and residents never observed any social distance, a measure to reduce the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Speaking on the actions of the residents especially youths, Ademola said: “Myself, Femi and the entire team need to observe another 14-day isolation after this whole thing! It is well”.

The actor disclosed that their spouse had cautioned them on possible disregard for social distancing in some of the communities since the measure was yet to penetrate to grassroots.

.In a statement on his social media platform, Ademola narrated: “Hmmmm… Quite an Experience! Before leaving for this exercise earlier today, our spouses felt observing social distancing would be a bit difficult but we assured them we would get people coordinated.

“Behold “Social Distancing” was like an alien language to those at our first call. They said they were ready to die because they are hungry, nothing we said could matter to them, we couldn’t get them to be on a line and keep physical distance! When we threatened to leave if they do not concur we were mobbed by the BOYS, thank God we left there alive! So sad those old women who were on queue couldn’t be attended to💔. .

“People are hungry and hangry but an adage says “Bi a ba n sunkun, a mariran”,we only came to give back to the society that made us but we were unfairly treated. It’s fine, we understand. .

“This exercise will continue tomorrow but orderliness is important so as not to create more danger! “SOCIAL DISTANCING IS KEY”. Myself, Femi and the entire team need to observe another 14-day isolation after this whole thing! It is well !! PEACE AND LOVE. May The Almighty Heal The World”.