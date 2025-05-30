Four Niger villagers leave Kidnappers den three months after abduction

Four villagers who were abducted by unknown gunmen terrorizing rural communities in Niger State have regained their freedom, months after being held captive in the abductors’ den.

The villagers, Deborah Daina, Gambo Amos, Cyprus Titus, and Satti Iko, were rescued from the abductors’ hideout by the Nigerian Police Force during an intense midnight operation carried out in collaboration with sister security agencies.

The former hostages were kidnapped on February 20th when suspected bandits stormed their community and seized them, along with another victim, Usman Diana, who was released two days after the incident.

Confirming their rescue on Friday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the operation was the result of intensified efforts by the police and other security operatives in the state.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to restoring peace in all communities and will stop at nothing to ensure the safe return of victims and the dismantling of criminal networks,” Adejobi said in a statement issued to newsmen.

He added that investigations are ongoing, and a manhunt has been launched to track down the perpetrators behind the attack.

Meanwhile, the rescued villagers from Munya Local Government Area of Niger State have since been reunited with their families.