Four more victims die 7days after gas tanker explode in Lagos

Atleast four of the 11 victims of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) explosion that occurred along Mobolaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja, Lagos State, in the state-owned hospitals were reported to have also died, increasing the death toll from five to nine persons.

As gathered, the four additional casualties recorded after the explosions were said to have suffered high degrees of burns during the explosion and that they died in the hospitals where they had been placed under intensive care in the state.

It was learnt that the nine casualties and seven others, who sources said were still on admission and responding to treatment, were reported to be staff businesses including New China Restaurant and Oasis Supermarket, situated within Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Shopping Plaza, beside Sheraton hotel in Lagos.

The death toll increase came as business owners particularly those whose spaces were not severely affected during the explosion were already concluding plans to reopen after completing renovation works, barely a week after the explosion.

Aside from that, a source from the State Government told The Guild that they have also gone ahead to invite officials of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) for inspection of their premises and to ascertain their level of compliance with safety protocols set by government.

Confirming the new development to The Guild, Acting Zonal Coordinator, southwest Zonal Office, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, on Friday, told the Guild that the death toll increased to nine on Wednesday evening.

Farinloye added that there was a strong belief that those still on admission would survive and that medical officials at the Lagos State-owned medical facilities were working effectively to prevent further death.

The emergency expert explained that aside from the three persons that were recovered from the explosion scene, two had died hours later while been transferred to the hospital, increasing the death toll to five persons initially.

According to him, after then, we recorded another four deaths and these were some of the patients that were rescued by a joint emergency team including NEMA, the Lagos State Environmental Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Fire Service, and others, and were under medical officials care. So, the number increased to nine on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, stated that the agency got the distress call just before midnight and that the first responders worked to control the spread of the fire to adjacent properties as well as the nearby petrol station until the early hours of Friday morning.

“Thirteen people were rescued—nine males, four females—but they sustained various degrees of burns and were provided with pre-hospital care before they were transported to Lagos State health facilities for further treatment,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

