Four Kwara youths in Police net over robbery

The Kwara Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with a robbery incident that occurred in the Tanke area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The arrested suspects—identified as Danjuma Abubakar, Alkassim Abubakar, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Mohammed Awal—are currently in custody of the Kwara Police Command.

They were apprehended after they allegedly stormed the residence of one Abdulrazak Dotunji at Oke Odo, Tanke, where they carried out the attack. Residents in the area quickly alerted the nearby police division, prompting a swift response from law enforcement officers.

According to eyewitnesses, three of the suspects were apprehended at the scene, while others fled during the police intervention. A fourth suspect was later arrested during a stop-and-search operation around Sanrab junction, near the University of Ilorin axis. One suspect is still on the run.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Bajaj motorcycle allegedly used during the operation, a knife, and two industrial oxygen cylinders, among other materials.

Confirming the arrests on Wednesday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplice.