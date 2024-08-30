Four dies during police, robbers clash in south Africa

No fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead and four others sustained varying degrees of injuries when the South African police and gunmen clashed in Western Cape town.

The injured suspects, aged 23, 30, 34, and 38, were said to be residing in CapeTown and were currently receiving medical treatment under the police guard.

In a statement released on Thursday on its official website, the police disclosed that the clash occurred following intelligence report on a wanted leader of a gang terrorizing Western Cape town.

The alleged suspects, who were traveling in a minibus, attacked the the policemen yesterday in Milnerton, prompting the clash that occurred.

During the operation, the South African Police Service seized four firearms and rounds of ammunition from the suspects’ vehicle.

The police said that investigations are ongoing, and further details will be revealed to the public as more information becomes available.

As police continue to comb the scene and investigate continues, additional details are expected to emerge.