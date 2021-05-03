 Four kidnappers under Kaduna police detention over neighbour’s child murder

No fewer than four suspected kidnappers were reported to have been arrested and detained by the Kaduna Police Command after the alledged kidnapped and murdered of a six-year-old boy, identified as Muhammed Kabir.

As gathered, Kabir was said to have been abuducted by his father neigbour in Badarawa area of the state, and was said to have been taken to Kano and murdered by the abductors after they had collected N1 million ransom from the victim’s guidance.

Parading the suspects during a press briefing on Monday, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, said the suspects were paraded for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping and Culpable Homicide.

He said investigation into the incident began when the boy’s father reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police.

He said “On April 29, 2021 one Kabiru Magayaki, reported that his son Mohammed Kabiru, six years was abducted on April 24, 2021, and the abductors demanded the sum of Thirty Million Naira (N30,000,000.00) as ransom to secure the release of the victim.

“The negotiating parties, however, agreed for the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) which the family obliged and paid but could not secure the freedom of the victim.”

According to the PPRO, on receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police immediately ordered for a full-scale investigation and the SIB Operatives swung into action and succeeded in arresting the four (4) suspects.

He named the suspects arrested to include Sani Adamu (36) of No. H3 Mashi Street, Badarawa Kaduna, Umar Mainasara (32) of Sheik Jaafar Street Kawo New-Extension Kaduna, Muhammadu Nazifi (25) of Musa Yakubu Crescent Badarawa, Kaduna and Amina Ahmed (53) of No. 1221 Sharada, Kano.

“The arrest equally led to the recovery of the sum of Eight Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (N840, 000.00) been part of the ransom the suspects collected at a location in Zaria.

“Further investigation revealed that Mohammad Nazifi who criminally orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour to the complainant that makes it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where Sani Adamu was already on the ground waiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.

Jalige said further investigation revealed that Nazifi who orchestrated the whole abduction saga killed the boy, because he had feared that the six year old would reveal his identity after regaining freedom. Nazifi strangle Muhammed to death and concealed the body in a drainage in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“The suspects having confessed to the commission of the dastardly act led the Police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy.

“Investigation is still ongoing with a view to unravelling the identities of all those involved in this unfortunate cum barbaric act, apprehend and bring them to book.

“It is however important that the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State seize this opportunity to advise all parents and guardians to be more security conscious of their wards as criminals could be lurking around their vicinity waiting to take advantage of familiarisation to perpetrate evil, such as this case at hand.

