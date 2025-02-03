Four Kano schoolchildren battle for life after taking drug-lace candies

No fewer than four schoolchildren are currently battling for their lives after consuming drug-laced candies bought inside their school in Kano state.

The affected children, all primary school pupils, began exhibiting severe symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, and uncontrollable behaviour shortly after consuming the suspicious candies.

To save their lives, the four victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the incident, raising alarm over the growing circulation of these intoxicating sweets, which are believed to contain psychoactive substances.

NDLEA officials revealed that preliminary investigations suggest the sweets may have been deliberately distributed to target schoolchildren.

Speaking on the matter, an NDLEA official in Kano, who requested anonymity, stated, “We are deeply concerned about this development.

“Drug-laced candies pose a serious health risk, especially to children. Our team is actively investigating the source and distribution network behind these harmful products.”

The Kano State Ministry of Education has also reacted, urging school administrators, teachers, and parents to be vigilant.

In a statement, the ministry warned against the sale of unauthorized snacks within school premises and called for immediate reporting of any suspicious activities related to student health and safety.

As investigations continue, the NDLEA has intensified surveillance efforts in markets and surrounding school areas to prevent further distribution of the drug-laced sweets.

The agency also advised parents to monitor the snacks their children consume, especially those purchased from unfamiliar sources.