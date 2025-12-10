JUST IN: Four KAI officials injure after clashing against Lagos restaurant staff

In a brazen display of lawlessness that has sparked widespread condemnation, armed thugs allegedly unleashed by the management of Yakoyo Abula Restaurants in the heart of Victoria Island viciously attacked officers of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, popularly known as KAI, during a legitimate joint enforcement operation leaving four officials with various degrees of injury and prompting immediate arrest and sealing of the premises.

The violent confrontation unfolded as officials from the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) and LAGESC moved to enforce long-standing regulations against the indiscriminate discharge of untreated wastewater, fats, oils, and other harmful substances into the environment, an action that has become a recurring menace in parts of the metropolis and a direct threat to public health, drainage systems, and the overall sanitation profile of Lagos State.

The operation, which took place today, 10th December 2025, at Yakoyo Abula Restaurants located at 134 Sinari Daranijo Street, Victoria Island, was triggered by repeated violations, including the restaurant’s deliberate breaking of an earlier government seal placed on the facility for non-compliance, after which management reportedly mobilised hoodlums to resist lawful enforcement and intimidate state officials carrying out their constitutional duties.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab expressed his displeasure to sure act in his post on X with an attached video of the incident that took place reprimanding the owner of the restaurant for going overboard by causing harm to his officials who were just assigned to carry out their duties.

Eyewitnesses and official reports indicate that the restaurant not only defied the existing seal but escalated the situation by unleashing armed thugs who descended on the officers with dangerous weapons, resulting in four KAI personnel sustaining injuries while attempting to execute their mandate.

Reacting strongly to the incident, the commissioner have declared in unambiguous terms: “The Yakoyo restaurant not only broke the government’s seal, they went further to unleash armed thugs on officials who were lawfully carrying out their duties. This crosses every line.” Tokunbo Wahab said.

“Let it be clear: Any individual or business that assaults, obstructs, or threatens government officers on duty will face decisive action. Such premises will be sealed without hesitation, and those responsible will be prosecuted,” he added.

“We will not allow lawlessness to take root in Lagos. No one is above the law, and any attempt to intimidate government officials will be met with firm and immediate consequences.” he affirmed.

The restaurant supervisor has been arrested, and the premises have been sealed pending further investigation. Additional arrests will follow to bring all those responsible for this illegal act to justice.