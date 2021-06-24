Four JAMB candidates risk jail terms over examination property vandalism

No fewer than four candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) have been placed under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) detention over facilities vandalised at a Computer-Based Test Centre (CBT) in Bayelsa state.

As stated, the JAMB candidates, said to be all-male, were alleged to have destroyed facilities at the examination centres during the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) exercise conducted in Federal University Otuoke.

The Commandant of the state’s NSCDC, Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, who confirmed their arrests while briefing newsmen on Thursday, said the suspects were arrested after disrupting the smooth CBT examination that was ongoing last Tuesday in Otuoke centre in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspects on June 22, disrupted the smooth exercise that was ongoing and destroyed some facilities in the centre. They were allowed to participate in the examination having been registered by JAMB as candidates for the exams,” she said.

She stated that NSCDC would not tolerate vandalism of government infrastructure, adding that the corps remains totally committed to its security mandate and would spare no effort in prosecuting vandals across the state.

The commandant, however, warned anyone who wants to tow the same line, to steer clear from all CBT centres in the state and that the NSCDC would ensure anyone apprehended engaging in the act would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

She said investigations into the incident was in progress, and that if the suspects were found culpable of the crime, they would face the full weight of the law.

