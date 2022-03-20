Four IPOB members die during attacks on Imo police station

No fewer than four members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were reported to have died and dozens of others sustained gunshot wounds during an attack on a Divisional Police Headquarters in Omuma community, Oru East Local government Area of Imo State.

Aside from the deceased, at least five undetonated bombs were recovered from the hoodlums and were now in the custody of the police bomb unit of the Imo Police command.

The attack came barely 24 hours after an attack on the country home of Ohaneze Ndigbo leader, Prof. George Obiozor, and the Divisional Police Headquarters in Umuguma community.

It was learnt that the hoodlums who came in large numbers attacked the station at about 03:00 am on Sunday with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) while also shooting sporadically.

But, while they were about to have a successful operation, Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS on duty swiftly repelled the attackers.

Confirming the attack, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, Micheal Abattam, said the officers were combing the forests in search of other fleeing hoodlums who sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries during the exchange of gunfire.

In an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Owerri, Imo capital, Abattam disclosed that the personnel engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process, four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot, while others scampered into the bush with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds.

Narrating the gun battle with the hoodlums, the Police said: “Sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the command under the watch of the indefatigable Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini psc, to forestall all criminals activities within the state especially, attacks on a police station.

“On the 20th March 2022 at about 0300 hours, Hoodlums suspected to members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network terrorist group came in large numbers with various calibres of Improvised Explosive Devices ( IED) to Omuma police station shooting sporadically but, were swiftly repelled by the ever gallant and combat-ready Imo Police Command’s tactical teams and operatives of the DSS who responded immediately, positioning themselves professionally and strategically.

“The Police Operatives engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and in the process four of the bandits were neutralised on the spot while other scampered into the bush having suffered a huge defeat, with a number of them sustaining various degrees of bullet wounds. While there was no casualty on the side of the joint security operatives.

“On the spot, five undetonated different capacities of Improvised Explosives Devices were recovered from the neutralised bandits and charm. The Police Bomb Unit have taken custody of the Bombs for detonation.”

“Meanwhile, Command’s Tactical Teams are conducting a vigorous and aggressive combing of the bush to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and to recover their arms/ammunition since they cannot go far because of the huge damage done to them,” Police said.

