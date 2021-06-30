Four inmates graduate from NOUN

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has disclosed that four inmates have graduated and bagged degree certificates from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the Corrections’ Special Study Centres in Kuje, Abuja.

It explained that those who graduated are among inmates taking advantage of the degree programmes aimed at reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating them back into society.

The Controller, NCos FCT Command, Abdul-Rahman Maiyaki, who announced this at a ceremony yesterday in Abuja, said that the custodial centres served as a place for the reformation of inmates, noting that the centre was a place to make inmates better people in the society.

He urged the inmates in custody to utilise the opportunity given to them by NOUN to acquire degree certificates while serving in custodial centres, adding that those still learning would need to take their studies serious.

”With the certificate in their hands, I can be rest assured that they will overcome stigmatisation and be accepted by any industry, organisation and by society at large. They have their freedom now and their certificate will definitely pave way for them as they return to society,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the graduands, a retired Assistant Controller General, NCoS, Omale Adam, said that the certificate for inmates graduates spread across the country as 23 inmates graduated nationwide.

Adam, who was also the Director, Special Studies Centre, NCoS, urged the inmates to strive and be better citizens, adding that society needed to see the change in them.

“I want to believe that from now, your fellow inmates will look up to you for guidance and counselling. I want to warn you all not to relax on what you were while in the custodial centre before you bag this certificate but continue to be productive. I want you also to be responsible to the members of the society as you step out,” he said.

One of the graduands, Chinedu Eze, thanked the NCoS and the entire staff of the FCT Command and Kuje custodial centre for their support. Eze, who was the best graduating student, urged inmates in custody to be of good behaviour and ensure they come out with good grades.

The four inmates who graduated from NOUN in Kuje custodial centre had their convocation in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the four inmates graduates, one is still serving while three had gained their freedom and have been reintegrated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

