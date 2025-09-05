26.2 C
Lagos
Friday, September 5, 2025
Four injure after teenage driver crashes vehicle into Benue eatery

No fewer than five people have been hospitalized after a small pickup van, popularly called a high-jet, veered off the road and crashed into a roadside eatery in Benue State.

As gathered, the vehicle was being driven by an underage youth, who emerged from the crash unhurt.

The incident occurred at Welfare Quarters, where the teenager lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the makeshift restaurant while food vendors were attending to customers.

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision left four food vendors with varying degrees of injury.

The accident victims were evacuated to a nearby hospital by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who arrived at the scene almost immediately after the crash.

Authorities have consistently raised concerns over underage driving in northern Nigeria, warning that it remains a major cause of road accidents.

