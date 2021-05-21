Four friends gang-rape 25-year-old lady in Adamawa

The Adamawa Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old, identified as Abubakar Usman for an alleged gang-raping of a 25-year-old lady (names withheld) in Yola, capital of the State, while three other suspects are at large.

It was gathered that the victim was lured by her boyfriend into a hotel room, where three other men were already positioned for the crime.

The suspected rapists were said to have given the victim an amount of money to procure drugs for treatment after the rape.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, who confirmed the arrest,, said the principal suspect, her boyfriend, had been apprehended. He is now in Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody, Yola, while the police are working to apprehend other suspects.

Nguroje said the operatives of the command were doing everything to arrest the fleeing suspects. He added that the suspect would be charged to court after investigation.

The police spokesman said that during an investigation, the 22-year-old Usman, a commercial tricycle operator, who resides in Jambutu, narrated how he met the lady who lives at Upper Luggere, in Jimeta, and how he collected her phone contact. He said they took the victim to Ebis Royal Resort and paid N5,000 for a room.

“When we entered the room, my friends later joined us and immediately she saw my friends, she became suspicious. I assured her that nothing would happen to her.

“She tried to run out of the room, but one of my friends held and fell her on the ground. I had sex with her first before my friends took their turns.

“After that, I followed her out to the junction and gave her N500 and her mobile phone.

“It was at the junction that she held my shirt and started shouting, which attracted people who arrested and took me to Doubeli Police Station,” Usman said.

