Four female passengers die during accident in Lagos

No fewer than four passengers were reported to have died and over 17 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during multiple accidents on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

As gathered, the four passengers were said to be among the nine females that were involved in the accident that occurred around Iyana-Oworo end of the road.

The injured passengers were reported by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday to have been rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the casualties figure, Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) explained that three of the women died at the spot while one other passed a few minutes after arriving hospital.

The agency through a statement signed by its Route Commander, Olabisi Shonusi, and made available to pressmen after, stated that the last victim passed on at the General Hospital in Marina

FRSC, meanwhile, said that the accident occurred after the passenger vehicle’s tyre burst and the driver, who was overspeeding, could not control the vehicle after the act occurred.

According to the statement, the crash occurred on Sunday 1st May, 2022 at about 0550hrs when a Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC grey coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-Oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and capsized with 20 occupants (9 Male, 11 female).

“5 of the occupant sustained injuries, while 3 female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. The additional one female died at the Hospital when the FRSC team went for follow-up at General Hospital, Marina.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

