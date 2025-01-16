Four family members, six others die during auto crash in Benue

No fewer than four members of a family and six villagers have been confirmed dead during an auto crash in Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State

It was learnt that the four family members were sleeping when a mining truck skied off the road and crushed them to death inside their house in Okete village, Okpikwu Oglewu axis of the state.

Meanwhile, the six others were said to be passengers who boarded a commercial bus traveling to the community.

On Thursday, The Guild gathered that the tragedy unfolded when the ill-fated mining truck suffered a brake failure, and collided with a bus carrying six passengers.

Eyewitnesses narrated that after crushing the passengers to death, the truck veered off and crashed into a residential building, killing a family of four.

Our correspondent learnt that the incident, which occurred along the Otukpo-Loko Oweto Abuja Road, left the community in deep grief.

A Community leader, Ekah Bernard, said that 10 bodies have been recovered while the injured individuals have been rushed to St. Daniel Hospital in Otukpo, where they were being treated by medical experts.