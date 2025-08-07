Four family members die after alleged poisonous food in Borno

Residents of Chatta village in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State are mourning the tragic deaths of four members of a family, who were found lifeless under mysterious circumstances inside their home.

The deceased have been identified as Yakubu Samanja, his wife Esther Yakubu, and their two children, Amos and Maryamu Yakubu.

The incident has left the community in deep sorrow and confusion, with many residents suspecting food poisoning or carbon monoxide inhalation as possible causes of death.

The victims were discovered without prior signs of illness or distress, further deepening the mystery surrounding their sudden demise.

According to a relative, Ibrahim Samanja, the bodies were found in the early hours of the morning after repeated knocks on the family’s door went unanswered.

“I came around 7 a.m. to visit them. After knocking several times with no response, I forced the door open and found them all dead inside the room,” he told journalists.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama, who reported on the incident on Thursday, confirmed that the family had appeared healthy the previous day, with no indication of any medical condition or external threat.

A combined team of police officers and medical personnel later arrived at the scene and confirmed the deaths.

The bodies were subsequently evacuated to the General Hospital in Marama, where they were deposited for preservation and autopsy.

Although initial examinations revealed no signs of physical violence, locals suspect that the deaths may have been caused by either carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly from a generator, or food contamination.

“This is tragic. We are all in shock and waiting for answers,” said a resident, who requested anonymity.

In the meantime, police authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the actual cause of death, as the community continues to grieve the loss of a family widely described as peaceful and well-regarded.