Four families missing after Indonesia boat mishap

A family has been declared missing after a boat mishap in Indonesia.

The individuals, a Spanish family of four, were reported missing after the tourist boat sank in, albeit for other passengers, four crew members and a tour guide being rescued.

According to the state news agency, Antara, the vessel was carrying 11 people, sank to a low wave of up to three metres which made it difficult for emergency careers to out a proper search of the passengers.

Following the incident which happened in Labaun Bajo region, the local authority The Labuan Bajo port authority disclosed that a search for the remaining four was continuing on Saturday.

It added that Padar Island was closed to tourists on Saturday due to extreme weather conditions.

Investigations are ongoing in the matter, the port authority stated.