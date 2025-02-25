Four engineers die under collapsed bridge in South Korea

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and six others sustaining varying degrees injuries after a highway bridge under construction collapsed in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The tragic incident took place at 9:49 am in Anseong, about 43.5 miles from Seoul, when a five 164-foot concrete structure supporting the highway bridge caved in.

It was learnt that the victims, including three Chinese national, were artisans engaged by the contractor for the construction work.

An Anseong fire official, Ko Kyung-man, who confirmed the fatalities, said that two out of the deceased were Chinese citizens, and five of the survivors are in critical condition.

“They were working to install a deck on the bridge. All of the 10 were up on the deck and fell from both sides when it collapsed,” Ko stated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered the mobilization of all available personnel and resources to rescue potential survivors and prevent further damage.

Also, the National Fire Agency said that it had mobilized three helicopters and nearly 150 officials for the search and rescue operation.