Four drivers, motor boys die during tanker explosion in Lagos

No fewer than four persons including drivers and motor boys were reported to have died and property worth millions of naira destroyed when a tanker exploded along Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos State.

As gathered, the explosion occurred when a 45,000 liter-tanker fully laden with petrol ran into a heavy-duty vehicle conveying cement inward Lekki axis of the state.

According to eyewitnesses, after they both ran into each other, the tanker and the other truck burst into flames due to the impact of the collision.

Confirming the casualties, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, said that the accident occurred at 16:35 pm on Sunday.

Adeseye added that the explosion that claimed the lives of the motorists occurred at Eleko Bus Stop around Ibeju-Lekki Local Government end of the road.

In a statement made available to newsmen, she said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Epe Station, on arrival at the scene discovered that both vehicles had head collision as they travelled in opposite directions to Lekki and from Epe respectively.

“The crew swiftly doused the raging fire from the accidental spillage of contents from the tanker and recovered four bodies suspected dead from both vehicles. Three of the bodies were recovered from the tanker and one from the trailer”.

