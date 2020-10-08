Four die, others injure after gas explosion in Lagos

No fewer than four persons were said to have died and many others suffered high degree of burns when a gas station exploded in Lagos State.

The explosion which tore through the gas station identified as Best Roof Cooking Gas located at Unity Bus-stop, Candos Road, Baruwa inside, also razed down properties worth several million of nairas.

The properties include two bungalows, four storey building consisting of a school, hotel, creative center and a residential building, 24 shops, a gas tanker truck, pick up van and one tricycle.

As gathered, emergency responders including Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service, Nigerian Police Force among others are at the incident scene to curtail spread of fire to other buildings.

The cause of the explosion that rocked the area during early hours of Thursday was yet to be ascertained as at time of filing this report.

Details shortly…