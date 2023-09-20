Four die during Police, kidnappers face-off in Delta

No fewer than four kidnappers were reported to have died during a gun battle with the Special squads deployed by Delta Police Command to combat abduction along Jesse – Igueleba.

The squads including the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad {SAKCCS} and DOPS Bufallo team, engaged the gunmen who had been waiting in the bush to attack and kidnap unsuspecting motorists plying the road.

The hoodlums, who apparently sighted the police team, shot at the front tyre of the lead pickup patrol van, thus demobilizing the vehicle and alerted the law enforcement officers of their presence around the axis.

They were swiftly engaged in a gun duel by members of the police team. The armed men eventually succumbed to the superior firepower of the policemen who pursued them into the deep forest during which four {04} suspected kidnappers were fatally wounded.

One AK47 rifle with twenty-five {25} rounds of live ammunition were recovered. The wounded suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment where they were later pronounced dead by medical experts in the facility.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement released by the Command’s spokesperson, Edafe Bright, applauded the gallantry of the men to engage the gunmen and come out victorious.

Abass, meanwhile, admonished them to do more and sustain the tempo in the fight against kidnapping and other vices that have made the road become threat to motorists.

He also appealed to members of the public to provide the command with credible information that would help the police in this fight.

