Four die during plane crash in DR Congo

At least, no fewer than four people have been reported to have died after a cargo plane conveying four passengers, reported to be en-routing Bukavu, crashed into a dense forest in eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo, yesterday night .

It was gathered the ill fated cargo plane departed Kalima city of Maniema province expected to touch ground in Southern part of the country until it accident report, hit media.

The governor of South Kivu,Theo Kasi, said that investigation into the cause of the accident would commence,as well as share the pains of the grieving families while offering his deepest condolences, via his twitter account.

Due to inadequate safety measures coupled with poor maintenance in the country’s aviation sector, air accidents are frequent, which made European Union ban Congolese commercial carriers in the European space.

A spokesperson for South Kivu administration, Desiree Kyakwima, revealed that the exact location of the wreckage has not been confirmed, but the suspected crash zone is a large dense forest within the province of South Kivu.

“The airport services who informed the governor of the crash told him that, while trying to locate the wreckage of the plane, there is no chance of finding any survivors,” Kyakwima said.