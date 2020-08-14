Four die during plane crash in DR Congo

No fewer than four people have been reported to have died after a cargo plane crashed into a dense forest in eastern part of Democratic Republic of Congo.

As gathered, the plane which was enroute to Bukavu after departing Kalima city of Maniema province was conveying four passengers before the ill-fated incident.

As stated, the cargo plane which crashed on Thursday night was billed to touch ground in Southern part of the country.

The Governor of South Kivu,Theo Kasi, said that plans are being concluded to commence investigation into the cause of the accident.

Through a post on his social media page, Kasi commiserated with families of the victims and assured that all hands would be on deck to uncover the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for South Kivu administration, Desiree Kyakwima, revealed that the exact location of the wreckage has not been confirmed, but that the suspected crash zone was a large dense forest within the province of South Kivu.

“The airport services who informed the governor of the crash told him that, while trying to locate the wreckage of the plane, there is no chance of finding any survivors,” Kyakwima said.

Due to inadequate safety measures coupled with poor maintenance in the country’s aviation sector, air accidents are frequent, a development that compelled European Union to place a ban on Congolese commercial carriers in the European space.