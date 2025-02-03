Four die as Kano varsity guards, residents clash over demolition

A violent clash between residents and Kano varsity guards over property demolitions in Rimin Auzinawa, Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has resulted in the deaths of four individuals.

The fatalities reportedly occurred when the varsity guards reportedly opened fire on residents who were protesting the demolition of their homes by the university.

Approximately 40 residential buildings, many still under construction, were targeted in the operation after being marked for demolition by the Kano Urban Planning and Development Authority (KNUPDA).

The disputed land is believed to be owned by Bayero University, Kano (BUK).

However, an affected resident, speaking anonymously, claimed that KNUPDA had previously assured property owners that their buildings did not encroach on university land.

“We had settled the matter with KNUPDA, and they confirmed our properties were outside BUK territory.

“But on Sunday night, officials from KNUPDA, accompanied by security agents, arrived and demolished the houses,” the resident recounted.

“When people resisted, security forces fired shots, killing four individuals, who have since been buried. It’s truly devastating.”

Efforts to obtain an official statement from KNUPDA were unsuccessful, as the agency’s managing director was unavailable.

Nonetheless, Bahijja Kabara clarified to reporters that KNUPDA was not responsible for the demolitions, stating that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Kano State Ministry of Land and Planning.