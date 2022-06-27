Four die, 70 injure during building collapse in Colombia

No fewer than four people have been reportedly killed while about 70 others were left with varying degrees of injuries when part of a stand building collapsed at a bullring in El Espinal axis of Colombia.

Videos posted on social media were said to have showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where residents were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

Confirming the incident on Monday, the Tolima provincial governor Jose Orozco said that the death toll was four people which included two women, a man and a child whose ages were not specified.

“There are four dead at this moment – two women, a man and a minor,” he said.

According to the director of civil defense in the province, Luis Velez, no one remained trapped in the wreckage and several people reported as missing have been found.

“The emergency has been overcome at the site of the incident. More or less 70 people were injured,” he said.

Velez said that Ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal’s hospital and that he did not know exactly what the stand was constructed with but it appeared to be wooden boards.

