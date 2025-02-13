Four die, 26 injure inside Taiwan mail after explosion

A suspected gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan’s central city of Taichung has claimed at least four lives and left 26 sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Among the victims of the tragedy, were two tourists from Macau, who had arrived with a family of seven just hours before the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the survivors have been taken to the nearest hospital for checkups and treatment.

The blast, as gathered occurred around 10:30 am at the food court on the 12th floor of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store, yesterday, resulting in the loss of valuable goods and property in the commercial center.

According to the police, the eruption in the store, which was closed down at the time due to ongoing construction work, caused damage from the ninth floor upward. However, the cause is still unknown.

Footages from the scene show parts of the building’s exterior were damaged and scattered fragments were strewn on the streets.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen on Thursday, told reporters that she felt the shock at her office nearby. She said the fire bureau would focus on a rescue operation first, but an investigation was also underway and officers were checking whether there were other sources of danger.

President Lai Ching-te said earlier that he had asked all relevant government agencies to investigate the cause of the accident.