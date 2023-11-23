Four children, 13 others die during auto crash in Niger

No fewer than four children and 13 adults have been confirmed dead and 208 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash on Yawuri Expressway in Magama Local Government Area of Niger State.

The accident occurred around Takalafia village end of the road involving a total of 229 people, comprising 220 male adults, four female adults and five male children.

Casualties figure were confirmed through a statement released by the spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bisi Kazeem, yesterday, an investigation into the lone crash revealed that it occurred around 3 p.m.. on Tuesday.

“From that number, 206 male adults, one female adult and one male child were rescued with different degrees of injuries, while a total of 17 male adults were killed by the crash,” Kazeem disclosed.

He noted that the crash which involved a red-coloured commercial DAF trailer with number plate SRZ446XA driven by Idi Doba was caused by a speed violation which resulted in the loss of control.

The injured victims were evacuated to the Kantagora General Hospital for immediate medical attention, while the dead victims were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.

The statement added that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, again warned drivers of trailers and other haulage vehicles to desist from conveying passengers in their vehicles due to the danger they pose to the lives of those passengers and other road users.

