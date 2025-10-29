Four Cameroonians die during protest against Paul Biya’s victory

At least four people condemning the declaration of Paul Biya as the winner of the 2025 presidential election in Cameroon have been killed, alongside many others severely injured and needing medical intervention during a public protest by citizens of the country.

Supporters of opposition leader, Tchiroma Bakary, who expressed their disgruntlement over the declaration, attacked police stations which was met by retaliation by the security agencies who teargassed and opened water canons at the agitators, killing the deceased persons and injuring many.

Several of the individuals stated that Bakary won the election but was unlawfully jettisoned, paving way for Biya’s announced win.

“We are here to claim our victory, Bakary’s victory, a civil right for all Cameroonians” a protester said.

“We want Tchiroma, we want Tchiroma,” another remonstrated.

“We are demanding the truth of the ballot”, read a placard openly raised by another protester.

The lone female candidate who finished fifth in the election, Tomaino Njoya, said that the election did not reflect the sovereign will of the people.

“It reflects a weakened electoral system undermined by irregularities, manipulation and repeated violations of the law,” Njoya opined.

A Catholic top figure, Lado Ludovic, also raised eyebrows on the electoral body’s declaration saying, “The situation is critical. This is the moment, it is now or never. The time has come for mobilization and nonviolent resistance.

“Why has Biya stayed for 43 years in power?, he queried.

“A good part of the economically powerful elite from Cameroon’s West region are very involved in electoral fraud in Cameroon

“They are favoured to pay less taxes, and what they don’t pay in taxes, they use in financing the ruling CPDM party. But we have the civic and moral obligation to defend the truth of the ballots.

“God is on the side of the truth and the simple truth is that Issa Tchiroma Bakary has been elected as the third president of the Republic of Cameroon.”

The regional governor of Douala, Samuel Diboua, said, “Four of the protesters unlawfully lost their lives. Several members of the forces were also injured.

“Investigations have been opened so that light can be shed on these unfortunate incidents.”