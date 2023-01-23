Four Borno monarch aides die during auto crash in Maiduguri

Tears flow freely on Monday when burnt bodies of four aides to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Elkenmy, were laid to rest, following an auto crash that claimed their lives in the state.

Meanwhile, three other occupants of the ill-fated vehicle escaped death and only sustained varying degrees of injuries during the accident that occurred along Maiduguri to Damaturu Road.

It was learnt that the four victims were burnt after their somersaulted and immediately went into flames along Maiduguri to Damaturu Road in the early hours of the day.

While the four victims could not get out of the vehicle before it went up in flames, the three others that were able to escape from the vehicle somersaulted have been admitted at the University Teaching Hospital (UMTH) in Maiduguri, the state capital, where they were currently being treated by medical experts.

The accident was confirmed through a statement released after the burial and made available to newsmen.

