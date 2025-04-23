Four Borno hunters die during clashes against gunmen

Four local hunters have been reported killed during clashes against members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The hunters killed during the confrontation were identified as Ukar Hajjabe, 50; Bulama Karim, 45; Idrisa Gote, 40; and Modu Aisami, in his late 30s.

The hunters, said to be members of the Lawanti Ward Hunters Group, were reportedly on a hunting mission when they were ambushed by the gunmen leading to a fierce gunfight.

However, the insurgents, in their large numbers and superior firearms, overpowered the hunters and successfully annihilated each one of them.

The assailants were said to have made away with four pump-action shotguns belonging to the victims.

This incident was confirmed yesterday, after the Chairman of the hunter’s group, Ali Kulloma, reported the attack to security forces within the region.

Kulloma’s report triggered a joint security response, with forces dispatched to the scene to recover the bodies, which were then transported to Dikwa’s General Hospital.

The remains, meanwhile, had been handed over to their families for burial according to Islamic customs.