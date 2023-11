No fewer than four members of the Boko Haram faction, Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), were reported to have died while fixing an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) along San San village in the North East of Mobbor in Borno State.

As gathered, the bodies of the four terrorists were seen around the scene where they started planting the IEDs designed to disrupt the Nigerian Army movement around the axis.

Sources narrated that the terrorists’ bomb turned on them while they were planting it near the route of the troops of the 5 Brigade yesterday, shattering their bodies into pieces.

This came barely a week after the troops of the joint military at Chetima Wongonu discovered an IED planted by the terrorists around Chetimari Village.

“Before the incident, suspected ISWAP terrorists opened fire in Chetimari at night, hoping to lure the troops into the IED which they were about to prepare.

However, troops resisted and later discovered the IED at about 06:30 am which they subsequently detonated to protect themselves and residents of communities around the location.

A military source, Zagazola Makama narrated that despite severe battlefield defeats and loss of territory, supplies, and manpower, the insurgents had intensified the use of IEDs.

The terrorists deployed PBIEDs (person-borne IEDs), VBIEDs (vehicle-borne IEDs), remote control, and timed devices, in defensive positions or for ambushes.

The tactical use of IEDs to defend enemy positions as well as ambush friendly and allied forces lines of communication is likely to continue and in some sectors become the only form of combat as Boko Haram becomes increasingly incapable of mounting major combat operations.

