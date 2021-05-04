Four Benue entrepreneurs to face cyber fraud charges from EFCC

No fewer than four Benue entrepreneurs have been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for their alleged involvement in various computer-related frauds, said to be part of criminal activities that against Nigeria’s constitution.

EFCC said the suspects have made useful statements and would be charged to court as soon as the ongoing investigation was concluded.

As gathered, the suspects, said to be three males, one female, were reported to have been apprehended by personnel attached to the anti-graft agency’s Makurdi Zonal Office on May 1, 2021.

The suspects apprehended include Gideon Damisa, Sunday James, Friday Ebosele, and Okiemute Deborah.

Confirming the arrest, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwajaren, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said that the suspects were arrested in Makurdi, Benue State.

Uwajuren stated that their arrest by EFCC personnel followed actionable intelligence on their alleged computer-related fraud perpetrated in and around the state metropolis.

The EFCC spokesman further noted that Gideon Damisa was the prime suspect. He listed items recovered from him as at the point of arrest to include Mercedes Benz GLK 350 2010 Model, 1 iPhone, 2 Pro Max, 2 Infinix phone, and ATM cards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

