Four aspirants pull out from Lagos PDP guber race

Just few hours into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election, four aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket have pulled out of the race. Six aspirants were initially in the race to clinch the party’s ticket at the primary ahead of the 2023 governorship poll.

The aspirants, Ade Dosunmu, Deji Doherty, Jimi Kamal, and Rhodes Gbadebo, pulled out on Wednesday, at the election venue, Haven Ground by Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja GRA.

This development was made available to newsmen by the Lagos PDP Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, at the election venue in Ikeja.

The fate of the remaining aspirants, Abdul-Lateef Adediran and Dacova Kolawole, will now be determined by party delegates who have been screened and waiting for the commencement of voting.

The Guild gathered that there’s a heavy security presence at the venue at the time of filing this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

