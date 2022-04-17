Four abducted villagers regain freedom in Kaduna

No fewer than four villagers have been rescued by the Kaduna Police Command from the captivity of their abductors after a face-off with the gunmen who took the victims away from Gabari Community in Sabon Gari Local Government area of the state.

They were rescued by the police hours after the gunmen, who were said to have worn military gear, invaded the community, shooting sporadically to scare the villagers and kidnapped four before leaving for their hideout in the forest.

Confirming their release on Sunday, the Command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, stated that they were informed by residents of the development through the Divisional Police Office at Danmagaji in Zaria.

He disclosed that on receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder II, a police unit, and local vigilantes mobilised and ambushed the bandits on their anticipated escape route.

Jalige added that the strategy yielded dividends as two of the victims were rescued during a fierce encounter with the bandits.

According to Jalige, the release of the victims was made possible with the assistance of the local vigilantes, and the team laid a second ambush at Gwada Village, another escape route for bandits.

He said that those who escaped from the first ambush were intercepted just as two other victims were rescued unhurt.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that the bandits had earlier shot and killed one person at Kufena Village, Wusasa, for refusing to be kidnapped.

The police spokesperson further urged members of the public to always alert the police with prompt information and assured them of the confidentiality on information received.

