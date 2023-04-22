Four abducted Kebbi schoolgirls regain freedom over 1yr after

Four of the remaining 11 schoolgirls abducted by bandits during attack on the Federal Government College (FGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have regained freedom from the gunmen, barely two years to the anniversary.

The girls released by the bandits were Bilha Musa, Faiza Ahmed, Rahma Abdullahi, and Hafsa Murtala, and were among the students and teachers abducted when the bandits attacked the school on June 17, 2021.

The spokesperson for the parents of the abducted girls, Salim Kaoje, who confirmed their release on Saturday to newsmen in the state, disclosed that they were released by a notorious bandit leader, Dogo Gidez yesterday.

He said: “It took six days of negotiations in the forest before four of the girls were released to us, We have seven more still in captivity, and two of the parents are still in the forest trying to secure their release”.

While some of the abductees regained their freedom shortly after their abduction, 11 of the students remained in the bandits’ captivity.

Kaoje stated that the parents had paid an undisclosed amount of money to secure the release of the four girls.

According to him, they sold their properties and organized a fundraising campaign that saw many Nigerians assist the parents financially.

The Spokespersons added that the remaining seven girls’ release is still uncertain, and the parents are calling for help from the government and security agencies.

The abduction of schoolchildren has become prevalent in northern Nigeria, with bandits often demanding huge ransoms for their release.

The Nigerian government has been criticized for its inability to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

